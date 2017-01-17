Initiative targets Swiss nursing shortage

The initiative text requires that hours and conditions for nursing staff members, who are often women, be better adapted to balancing work and family life. (Keystone)

Switzerland has some 10,000 fewer nurses than it needs. Supporters of a new initiative hope to encourage more young people to enter the field by improving working conditions and training opportunities.

At a press conference in Bern on Tuesday, the Swiss Association of Nurses (ASI) called on the Swiss government and cantons to invest in nursing with the goal of improving its status as a profession.

The ASI has launched an initiative aimed at ameliorating Switzerland’s severe shortage of nurses, both male and female, which is on the order of 10,000 and growing.



The initiative, which was validated Tuesday by the Federal Chancellery and can now begin collecting the 100,000 signatures required for a nationwide vote, aims to anchor in the Swiss constitution the status of nursing “as an important component of care”.



Specifically, it calls for increased autonomy of nurses in the Swiss health care system, and improved options for work-life balance, training, salary, and continuing education.

Over the last five years, only 43% of the nursing personnel needed nationwide have been trained, and according to a report by the by the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, the demand is expected to grow another 20% by 2025.

The use of nursing services from neighbouring countries won’t be enough to fill the gap, warned ASI president Helena Zaugg.

“These countries will also have these staffing needs in the future,” she said in a statement.

The only solution, according to the ASI and the initiative committee, is to reassert the value of the status of nursing in Switzerland, so that young people will be motivated to choose it as a profession.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/cl

