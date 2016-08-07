Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Interior Minister Berset

Direct democracy as safeguard against extremism



Interior Minister Alain Berset says citizens’ participation in politics has helped Switzerland to avoid an extreme polarisation of its society despite controversies ahead of nationwide votes.

“Our society is not split in two camps like in many other countries. This is thanks to federalism and to our direct democracy in particular,” Berset told the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

He says Swiss citizens know the rules of public debates and when they end. It also helps that votes take place several times during the year and it is not always the same side that wins.

However, Berset said many people have forgotten the importance of a people’s initiative.

“An initiative is not an opinion poll to express dissatisfaction. It is a political decision.”

Berset said the European Union could benefit from more direct democracy even if it might take a long time to learn how to use and refine the participatory political tools.

The first such rights in Switzerland were enshrined in the 1848 constitution, but reforms were only introduced after political crises in the late 19th century or after a general strike in 1919.

Urs Geiser, swissinfo.ch


