Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
SWI swissinfo.ch

Name out of a hat

Should parliamentarians be drawn by lot?

By Kathrin Ammann



Politics
in depth: Direct democracy

...
 See in another language: 1  Languages: 1
(Keystone)
(Keystone)

Do you fancy sitting in parliament and having a say in Swiss politics? A citizens group has put forward a proposal for a lottery to choose 50 citizens to complement the House of Representatives. The promoters are looking for financial sponsors to launch a people’s initiative on the issue.

The group says everybody would be free to accept or reject the task. The designated person would get twelve months of training to learn the ropes before she or he takes up a four-year mandate. And just like a regular parliamentarian, the citizen would benefit from an annual salary of CHF130,000 ($133,400), plus expenses.

In an implicit criticism of the lawyers, entrepreneurs and officials currently sitting in parliament, those chosen at random make better representatives of the ordinary people, argues the civil society group Génération Nomination.

Ancient Greeks 

Charly Pache, one of the group’s leading figures, launched the idea last November at a festival in Fribourg.

Ten months on, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper ran several articles featuring the proposal which refers to a common practice in Ancient Greece, carried over into the Middle Ages by northern Italian cities and also used for a recent constitutional assembly in Ireland.

Pache, a former member of the Fribourg Pirate Party, dismisses fears that a group of ordinary citizens would be easy prey for pressure groups and experts of all kinds.

“I find it really shocking to see to how unashamedly and ruthlessly politicians represent the interests of business groups,” he told the NZZ am Sonntag earlier this month.

He says ordinary citizens would more immune to corruption attempts than regular elected parliamentarians and that they wouldn’t worry too much about the next elections.


Adapated from German by Urs Geiser, swissinfo.ch


Links

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

The 150 members of the Swiss Youth Parliament voted in the spring in favour of a national youth parliament. (Colin Bieri)
See in other languages: 9
Almost all seats are filled for the election of the cabinet, when members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives come together (Keystone)
See in other languages: 9
As a top politician, member of the UBS board of directors and CEO of one of Switzerland’s biggest companies, Ems Chemie, Christoph Blocher exemplified the multi-faceted Swiss elite (Keystone)
See in other languages: 8
(Keystone)
See in other languages: 9