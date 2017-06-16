Jun 16, 2017 - 11:00

Every year, 4,000-6,000 Swiss sheep die after falling down mountains, becoming ill or being struck by lightning. In comparison, the number of sheep killed by wolves is small. Still, many are calling for canton Valais in south-western Switzerland to be a predator-free zone.



Raised for meat, milk and wool, Swiss sheep numbered about 340,000 in 2016. Of these, 389 were killed by wolves. The Swiss wolf population is estimated at 30-35 individuals.

Now a local initiative wants to eliminate species like wolf, bear and lynx – animals that are protected under the Bern Conventionexternal link. We ask locals whether there’s room for the wolf in their backyards. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

