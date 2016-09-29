Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
SWI swissinfo.ch

Refugee referendum

Hungary’s government makes use of democracy rights

By Bruno Kaufmann in Budapest



Politics
in depth: Direct democracy

...
 See in other languages: 3  Languages: 3
The campaign ahead of Sunday's referendum has sarcastic overtones. The poster by the Two-Tailed Dog Party reads: "The average Hungarian is more likely to see a UFO than a refugee in his lifetime" (AFP)

The campaign ahead of Sunday's referendum has sarcastic overtones. The poster by the Two-Tailed Dog Party reads: "The average Hungarian is more likely to see a UFO than a refugee in his lifetime"

(AFP)

On Sunday, Hungary will vote on immigration quotas set by the European Union. The highly divisive ballot measure is the latest step by the government to bolster its power at the expense of democratic rights.

“The ruling elite has colonised direct democracy and exploits it for its own purposes,” says Zoltán Tibor Pállinger, a Swiss-Hungarian political scientist from Budapest’s Andrássy University.

The referendum, a key tool of citizens’ participation in politics, became increasingly important after Hungary’s peaceful revolution in 1989.

Votes took place about Hungary’s membership of the EU and NATO. On several occasions, citizens also used the participatory right, enshrined in the constitution, to launch initiatives.

However, things took a turn after the rightwing Fidesz Party came to power in 2010. With its two-thirds majority in parliament, it pushed through a reform banning constitutional referendums and raising the bar for people’s initiatives.

As a result, over the past four years Hungarian authorities have approved only 15 requests – out of 329 applications – for campaigners to start collecting signatures for nationwide ballots.

Sarcasm

Human rights organisations and some legal experts oppose Sunday’s vote on EU immigration quotas.

Critics say it goes against Hungarian law to decide on an international treaty and that the wording on the ballot sheet is flawed.

Most leftwing opposition parties have called for a boycott of the vote for legal reasons and as a matter of policy principles.

A reportage from direct democracy specialist Bruno Kaufmann, originally published in German, highlights the sarcasm and high emotions used by opponents and supporters during their campaigns.

It also explains the role of the Swiss government as well as St Gallen University in promoting research projects on direct democracy.

Urs Geiser, swissinfo.ch


Links

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

The people of Portland, Oregon voted to legalise the recreational use of marijuana  (Reuters)
There is nothing stopping Great Britain from becoming a second Switzerland, writes Sławomir Sierakowski. (Keystone)
()
Is Switzerland becoming too crowded? Some argue it is. (Keystone)
See in other languages: 3
Dr. Daniel Warner is Assistant Director for International Relations at DCAF, the Geneva Centre for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces. He joined DCAF in 2011 after a long career at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. (courtesy of the author)
Eucopean Commission President Juncker and Swiss counterpart Schneider-Ammann met on the sidelines of an international summit in Mongolia (Keystone)