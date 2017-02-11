Swiss make fourth bid to ease citizenship procedure

Feb 11, 2017 - 17:00

Most potential candidates for a simplified citizenship procedure are Italians, Spaniards and Portuguese whose grandparents came to Switzerland (Keystone)

Voters on Sunday are deciding whether to simplify the citizenship procedure for immigrants whose grandparents came to Switzerland. The proposal is opposed by the Swiss People’s Party, known for its nationalist policy stance.

All other major parties, as well as the government and the business community, have come out in favour of the constitutional amendment approved by parliament last September.

The reform foresees applicants aged between nine and 25 having to submit a formal request to the federal government but would be spared time-consuming and costly examination by the cantonal and local authorities.

The candidates must have at least five years of regular schooling in Switzerland and a valid residence permit. Requests for facilitated citizenship are also subject to a set of conditions for the parents and grandparents of the so-called ‘third generation’ immigrants.

Supporters say Switzerland’s restrictive citizenship law should be eased for people who are integrated in society and have only symbolic or touristic links with the country of their ancestors.

They argue that current formal naturalisation procedure, which happens at three different state levels, is often complex, deterring respectable citizens from acquiring a Swiss passport and the right to take part in the country’s system of direct democracy.

Among the about 24,000 potential beneficiaries are primarily people from Italy, Spain and Portugal, according to experts, but only a fraction of them is likely to apply for citizenship.

However, opponents have warned the Swiss passport would be given away too easily and attract potential Islamic extremists. They point out the coming decades could see increasing numbers of applications from the descendants of immigrants from the former Yugoslavia and Turkey.

There is no need to reward ‘third generation’ immigrants, according to opponents.



They have also warned of undermining Switzerland’s three-tier federalist system, as the citizenship reform would grant the national government increased powers at the expense of cantonal and municipal authorities.

Sensitive issue



As a rule, votes on citizenship are highly emotional issues in Swiss politics, as shown by the failure of three previous and more ambitious proposals over the past 35 years to ease the naturalisation procedure, notably granting citizenship automatically to ‘third generation’ immigrants.



The latest campaign on facilitated citizenship started rather late and was comparatively low-key.

To a certain extent, it was overshadowed by a highly controversial corporate tax reform also going to a vote on February 12.

It took a controversial poster campaign by opponents four weeks ago to attract broad media attention, contributing to a drop in support in opinion polls. Nevertheless, a survey carried out two weeks ago, found a clear majority of voters approving the reform.

However, pollsters say the outcome of the ballot could depend on the results in the country’s 26 cantons as both a majority of voters and cantons is needed for it to pass.

Integration

Citizenship in Switzerland is determined by the nationality of the parents of a child, and not by the place of birth.

February 12 votes Beside the facilitated citizenship, two other issues are on the ballot sheet on February 12. A highly contested reform of the corporate tax system and the creation of a road traffic fund. It is the first of up to four sets of nationwide vote this year.

This is contrary to traditional immigration countries including the United States, Canada and most countries in Latin America. Unlike neighbouring France, Switzerland never made an effort to increase its population by facilitating citizenship.

Brigitte Studer, a professor of history at Bern University, says modern-day Switzerland has always tried to control immigration by maintaining the right to send foreign labour back home when the economy slowed down.

She says the February 12 vote can be seen as an indication of whether Swiss voters trust immigrants can be integrated or whether foreigners are not considered a part of Swiss society.

Bigger budget to break roads’ bottleneck The hundreds of thousands of new cars put into circulation on Swiss roads every year (427,000 in 2015 alone) are putting unprecedented strains on Switzerland’s road network. The government, with parliament’s backing, wants to create a new CHF3 billion ($3 billion) annual fund to meet the growing operational and maintenance costs. Voters must decide on the plan on Sunday, deciding whether to approve the government proposal or accept the counter arguments of the Green Party and environmental groups that the additional money set aside for roads will come at the expense of public transport.

swissinfo.ch

