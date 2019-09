This content was published on September 27, 2019 11:00 AM

The destruction of the rainforest in Borneo is threatening the traditional way of life of the Penan, a nomad tribe, in Borneo.

In the book "Doomed Paradiseexternal link", Swiss photographer Tomas Wüthrich illustrates the way of life in the jungle, deforestation, and the influence of the outside world.

