Synagogues will benefit from the additional protection measures, here an event celebrated by the Jewish community in Bern (© Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle)

The Swiss government has announced it will spend up to CHF500,000 ($503,000) annually to protect “particularly at risk” communities in Switzerland against militant extremism and terrorist attacks.



There will be financial contributions for additional building measures, including walls, security gates and video and alarm installations, to prevent potential attacks on Jewish and Muslim communities. But associated costs with security personnel will not be covered, a Federal Justice Office statementexternal link said.



The change, announced on Thursday, will come into force on November 1.

It will also cover ethnic groups including Roma, Sinti and Jenish communities, as well as organisations representing LGBT persons.



Security organisationsexternal link from the national, cantonal and local authorities last year recommended stepping up cooperation between the intelligence service, the police, and representatives of minority groups that may be at risk from attacks.



The government was asked to draft regulations, which were sent for consultation to political parties, cantons, organisations and institutions involved. The proposals were widely welcomed, the government said in its statement.



