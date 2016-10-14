Swiss poll backs gay marriage over partnerships

Same-sex civil unions have been allowed in Switzerland since 2007 (Keystone)

Seven out of ten people say gay couples should be allowed to get married in Switzerland rather than just have civil partnerships, a survey has found.

In 2005, the Swiss people voted to allow same-sex civil unions, which came into force in 2007. The civil partnership resembles marriage in all but name with gay couples granted the same pension, inheritance and tax rights and obligations. However, adoption of children by gay couples in a civil partnership remains forbidden, as does facilitated application process for non-Swiss to become citizens, and access to fertility treatments.

A survey by the gay rights group Pink Cross published on Friday found that 69% of people questioned were in favour of the same marriage status for all – this compares with 71% in a similar survey carried out two years ago.

More women were in favour of the change than men. Support from political parties varied from 59% from the rightwing Swiss People’s Party to 94% for the leftwing Green Party.

The survey was carried out on behalf of Pink Cross by the gfs institute, which spoke to 1,011 people between April and May this year.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.