‘I photograph the light' Roger Humbert: Swiss pioneer of concrete photography

Work of Roger Humbert, 1948

And then there was light; one of Roger Humbert's early works in 1948. 

Work of Roger Humbert, 1951

The experimental photographer has been working on concrete photography, photograms and luminograms since the early 1950s.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1951

His art consists of elements such as stencil templates and waste paper, which are abstracted by using light.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1960

Humbert's graphic design background is clearly seen in his works. This work is from 1960.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1967

Humbert's photograms have been exhibited worldwide, including in Japan, Brazil, the US and Europe.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1960

Without a camera, Humbert could show new photographic creations the moment the light is exposed onto photographic paper.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1974

A C-print, also known as a Chromogenic print, is made from a colour negative or slide. Humbert made use of this principle in this example from 1974.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1978

A graphic photogram made in 1978. 

Work of Roger Humbert, 1968

Working with light and stencil in 1968.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1959

Photograms made only with light and stencil cannot be repeated, which makes the images unique.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1974

Another of Humbert's Chromogenic Prints in the 1970s.

Work of Roger Humbert, 1974

As someone who developed his craft throughout the 1970s and onwards, Roger Humbert remains an important artist in non-objective photography. 

Image gallery on Swiss photographer Roger Humbert

The Basel-based photographer and art designer Roger Humbert is a leading avant-garde photographer in Switzerland. He was part of a small group of artists who invented the concrete photography movement in the 1950s, using light in dramatic ways. 

Humbert, who turned 90 in December 2019, trained as a photographer and graphic designerexternal link and worked in these fields until he began to experiment with his art form in the 1950s. He started to make images without a camera, instead using light sources to produce luminograms – a method to create images by directing light onto photographic paper. “I photograph the light,” he said.

By removing the traditional subject from in front of the camera lens and replacing it with images of light and shadow, he created new shapes and forms on paper known as 'photograms'.

He experimented with different temperatures of light to see how it influenced his images. He used stencils and other objects as instruments to complement the aesthetics of his design.

Because of the technical nature of his work, Humbert has been described as a natural scientist in the field of photography.

Roger Humbert's works are archived at the Fotostiftung Schweizexternal link (Swiss Foundation for Photography) near Zurich and he has had his work exhibited at numerous international museums, including the Peter C. Ruppert Collection in Würzburg and the Museum of Art and Historyexternal link Geneva. 

Humbert lives and works today in Basel.

