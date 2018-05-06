This content was published on May 6, 2018 5:00 PM May 6, 2018 - 17:00

The 631st open-air assembly on the main square of Glarus took place under blue skies and lasted well into the afternoon. (Keystone)

The annual open-air assembly in the Swiss canton of Glarus has approved plans for providing public funds to support cable-car installations in the mountainous region.

The decision, approved by a majority of the citizens taking part in the assembly on Sunday, paves the way for a CHF12.5 million ($12.5 million) credit over the next four years to co-finance projects by two ailing cable-car operators.

+ How ski resorts struggle to survive

+ Building a huge ski resort in central Switzerland

Voters also approved an amended revenue sharing scheme between the canton and the municipalities, as well as the introduction of the principle of granting public access to official records and mandatory training courses for dog owners.

However, voters came out against extending the cantonal bicycle path network for an estimated CHF18 million.

Sunday’s open-air assembly in the town of Glarus, - a town some 55km (34 miles) outside the city of Zurich – attracted numerous visitors to the mountainous region.

Speakers praised the event as a “marvellous jewel of Swiss democracy”.

The event comes just a week after the only other traditional open-air assembly was held in rural canton Appenzell Inner-Rhodes in eastern Switzerland.

Direct democracy Appenzell Inner Rhodes holds annual assembly Voters in Appenzell Inner Rhodes canton on Sunday got to have their say in the annual “Landsgemeinde” or open-air assembly. See in other languages: 2 Japanese (ja) 挙手で投票 アッペンツェルで「ライツゲマインデ」開催

挙手で投票 アッペンツェルで「ライツゲマインデ」開催 Chinese (zh) 严肃活泼的“露天州民大会”

swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS/urs

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!