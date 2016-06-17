Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
‘Swexit’

Switzerland’s special EU deal

By Michele Andina and Matthew Allen

Politics
in depth: Swiss-EU relations

Brexit – yes or no? If the United Kingdom were to leave the European Union, would it work out a series of bilateral agreements, similar to the ones between the EU and Switzerland?

Some Brits believe Switzerland has benefited from the bilateral approach. The Swiss-EU treaties give Switzerland direct access to the best parts of the EU: trade, transport and science projects – plus visa-less travel around Europe.

One thing the UK has in common with Switzerland since Brexit is coming to a vote: using direct democracy to determine its working relationship with the EU. Britons will decide on June 23 on whether or not to remain an EU member.

