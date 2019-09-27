This content was published on September 27, 2019 3:00 PM

What do Swiss citizens abroad expect from a new parliament? From the politics of their homeland? We asked them.

As part of a project called #SWIontour, this summer we sent six teams of reporters to visit Swiss clubs in Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and the United States. We wanted to tap into the mood of the “fifth Switzerland” ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 20.

Among other things, we organized discussion rounds with the clubs to find out how Swiss expats view the political debate in their home country. What’s important to them when they vote? What do they expect from the elections, and how do they see the relationship between Switzerland and Europe? This video features a selection of their answers.

