Finding middle ground in an increasingly polarized political landscape is key, say Swiss voters living in the American Midwest.

As part of our series of roundtable discussions in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in Octoberexternal link, Swiss people living in the Minneapolis area weigh in on the issues that matter most to them.



In this talk we hear from members of the Twin Cities Swiss American Associationexternal link who moved to the US in the 1990s. Despite being away from their homeland for the better part of three decades, they maintain close ties to Switzerland.

After positive first experiences with e-voting, they hope the system will be developed further and perhaps introduced within the United States, too.

SWI on tour

How do Swiss citizens living abroad view the political debate in their home country? What is important to the expat Swiss community when they vote? To tap into the mood of the “fifth Switzerland” during this general election year, swissinfo.ch visited clubs in Europe as well as the Americas in summer 2019. Within the United States, we met Swiss living in Boston, Denver, Minneapolis and New Orleans. For more interviews, portraits and behind-the-scenes coverage, check out the hashtags #SWIonTour and #WeAreSwissAbroad on Instagramexternal link, Facebookexternal link and Twitterexternal link. Want to get in touch with us? Use the comment section below, or reach out to discussion leader Susan Misickaexternal link on Twitter. end of infobox

Swiss in the US: Part 3 of 4 Hundreds of Swiss in ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’ The Twin Cities Swiss American Association, founded in 1973, boasts 425 members – 43 of whom have joined in the past year. By Susan Misicka in Minneapolis





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram