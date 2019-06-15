Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

History & Religion

#swisshistorypics A century of Circus Knie

Sieben Artisten posieren

The founders of the Circus Knie. From left: Carl Knie-Meyer, Louis Knie, Friedrich Knie-Lippuner, Rudolf Knie-Griesser and kneeling in the middle Eugen Knie-Zeller. In front is Nina Zutter and a performer.

Ein kleiner Zirkusakrobat und zwei kräftige Akrobaten bilde eine Pyramide

After the war, demand for circus jobs was high. 1942.

Elefant in der Manege der in eine Trompete bläst.

Circus director Rolf Knie and employee during a show in 1945. The circus stopped using elephants in 2016.

Kunssttück einer Artistin mit Rollschuhen

A contortionist in 1943.

Eine Indianer Familie am Flughafen

A Native American family arrives at Zurich airport in 1958 to take part in a show presenting "foreign cultures". These were very popular in Switzerland until the mid-20th century.

Dompteur mit zwei Löwen

A lion-tamer in 1959. Circus Knie ended this act in 2004.

Giraffe guckt aus einem Transportwagen

Giraffes returning to their winter quarters in 1960.

HierVier Schimpansen kuendigen sie manierlich auf Stuehlchen sitzend, das '1961'-er Programm an

Chimpanzees are a hit with the public. 1961.

10 Artisten bilden eine Pyramide

A human pyramid in 1962.

Kamele und ein Lama des Zirkus Knie werden a auf dem gefrorenen Zuerichsee

Camels going for a walk on frozen Lake Zurich in 1963.

Clown audf einem Hochseil

Clowning around in 1964.

Artisten auf sehr hohen Einrädern

Drumming up attention for Circus Knie in Zurich. 1967.

Nonnen gehen auf das Zirkuszelt zu.

In 1969 a Catholic mass was held in the big top for the first time.

Historical gallery of the Circus Knie

One hundred years ago, Circus Knie gave its first performance in the Swiss capital, Bern.⠀⠀

It all began when young medical student Friedrich Knie fell in love with artistic horse-rider Wilma at the beginning of the 19th century in Innsbruck. He was so fascinated by the artists’ life that he abandoned his studies and travelled the country with the troupe. Friedrich founded his own acrobatic troupe in 1806, which attracted praise and recognition and also performed in Switzerland. A branch of the Knie family later settled in Switzerland and acquired Swiss citizenship.⠀⠀

A century later, the Knie brothers bought a big tent and on June 14. 1919. put on their show for the first time in the tent. Thus the "Swiss National Circus" was born.⠀⠀

Even today, the family business employs over 230 people during the tour and travels with 80 animals.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Survey

Umfrage

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters