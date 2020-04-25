Navigation

#Swisshistorypics A Swiss family dynasty captures photographic history

Family photo

In order to get enough light, this family photo was taken outdoors in front of a painted background. Around 1920. (Rudolf Zbinden)

Butcher with cow

The owners of the Hauser butcher's pose proudly with their soon-to-be merchandise. 1930. (Robert Zbinden)

Cowherds

A more natural shot of herders discussing the upcoming trip up the alp. 1945. (Robert Zbinden)

Married couple

A portrait of a married couple in traditional dress. 1948. (Robert Zbinden)

Laughing lad

This young man needed a portrait photo for his fishing licence. 1950 (Robert Zbinden)

Family outing

A family outing. 1959. ( Robert Zbinden)

Frauen hinter Schwensköpfen

Women pose in front of pigs' heads, which could be won at "pig skittles". 1963. (Robert Zbinden)

Four generations

Four generations of one family. 1965. (Robert Zbinden)

Newly weds

Newly-weds shot in a typical Seventies style. 1978. (Ruth Clalüna Zbinden)

Family portrait

Portrait of a Swiss family. 1993. (Ruth Clalüna Zbinden)

Family on a tractor

A farming family with horse and tractor. 2011. (Ruth Clalüna Zbinden)

Mormon family?

Ruth Clalüna Zbinden was often commissioned to take studio portraits. (Ruth Clalüna Zbinden)

Gallery with portraits over 100 years

Over the course of a century the Zbinden family photographed the events in Schwarzenburg, a small commune near Bern. Three generations photographed portraits, groups or school classes, documented current events and captured the changes in everyday life in pictures.

The family business was founded around 1916 by Rudolf Zbinden. He died very young, so his brother Robert took over the “Photo Zbinden” business. At that time, a photographer’s work was completely different from that of today. He was called in whenever something was going on in the village – for folk festivals and weddings, but also for accidents and crimes. He was an indispensable help to the village policeman.

In 1975 Robert handed over the business to his two children, Ruth Clalüna Zbinden and Peter Zbinden. The siblings ran the business until the end of 2015, focusing on portraits, group and family pictures, nudes and photographs of couples. Press photographers took care of current affairs.

Portraits of couples

(Left) Rudolf Zbinden, with wife Lisi Schär, established himself as the village photographer. Photo taken around 1918; (right) Robert Zbinden and Nora Zbinden-Wirz in their photography business. 1947. 

(Rudolf & Robert Zbinden)

Documentation over 100 years

Between 1916 and 2016 around half a million pictures, or glass plates and negatives, were taken. Photo Zbinden has thus chronicled in an exemplary way the contemporary history of a region and the photographic history of Switzerland.

At the same time, the pictures tell the story of change and the history of photography. The needs and wishes of those portrayed have changed greatly over time, as have the creativity and style of staging of the photographers.

Rudolf Zbinden's studio

Rudolf Zbinden's studio, around 1920.

(Rudolf Zbinden)

All the photographic material will soon be handed over to the National Archives in Bern, after being shown at various exhibitions and the publication of an illustrated bookexternal link


