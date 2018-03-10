2017: the 13,000 athletes wait to be able to put on their skis and get going

2011: a lack of snow meant the 12,000 participants had to wind along a thin white strip

2010: Dario Cologna wins the Engadine Ski Marathon. He has since won four Olympic golds

1991: heavy rainfall caused the marathon to be cancelled for the first time

1983: the descent in Stazerwald, where wipe-outs are guaranteed. Few participants are hurt

1981: Cornelia Thomas from Switzerland and Bill Koch from the US pose with their trophies

1980: one of the race's few inclines

1969: just after the start of the first Engadine Ski Marathon in Maloja. A total of 856 skiers of varying ability signed up

This content was published on March 10, 2018 11:00 AM Mar 10, 2018 - 11:00

Switzerland’s largest cross-country ski race is turning 50. On Sunday 14,200 athletes will take part in the Engadine Ski Marathon.

Images of endless lines of skiers snaking across frozen lakes have become a trademark of Switzerland as a winter sport location. The 42-kilometre (26-mile) race is the most popular in the country – to the extent that organisers have been forced to limit the number of places in order to guarantee the event’s quality.

When a group of stalwarts got together in 1969 for the first Engadine Ski Marathonexternal link, they were probably unaware that they were real pioneers. Today, similar events pop up everywhere in all endurance sports. The aim is always to attract thousands of hobby athletes to the region where the event is being held.

The images document the development of the marathon from a local cross-country run for a few people bitten by the cross-country skiing bug to a massive sporting and logistical event, which attracts not only hobby skiers but also the world’s top professionals.

(All images: Keystone)

