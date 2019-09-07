Navigation

#Swisshistorypics Rob Gnant, the ‘van Gogh’ of Swiss photography

A man sits holding a cigarette with his face painted as a clown.

Celebrations of the first Monday after Lent; 'Bloch Montag', Eastern Switzerland, 1960 (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

(left) An abstract image of a man lifting ice, (right) a woman's back.

Left; collecting ice at Lake Sihl, Switzerland, 1959/60.
Right; An Italian woman on the train to Italy, 1960. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

Two people place a cover over a VW beetle car.

Preparations for Carnival, Switzerland in 1951 (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

Two young men jump to catch the same ball.

Young men at the Lido jumping for the ball, Lucerne, Switzerland 1950's (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A group of men lined up on their hands and knees, polishing a wooden floor.

Opening season at a large hotel, Arosa, Switzerland, 1959 (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

Portrait of a boy with a blackened face and holes in the sleeve of his pullover.

Gnant created the feeling of a narrative in his photo stories that had a social significance. Here in the first of three photos, the Son of an Italian mine worker in Belgium, 1953. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A man wipes his face while standing in a room where clothes are hoisted on cables above his head.

The changing room of the mine workers in Belgium, 1953. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

An abstract image of an object hanging on hooks and clothes lying on the ground. Light comes from the the background.

Belgium, 1952 (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A group of men take notes while a nurse demonstrates childcare with a replica baby.

Baby course for fathers, Switzerland, 1951 (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A young child sleeps while holding a doll.

An example of Gnants artistry using light and shade with this picture of a Sleeping child, 1960. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

Hands clasping a piece of mechanics equipment.

At the Jaguar factory in England, 1959 (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A male acrobat trapezing above an old fashioned aeroplane in mid-flight.

Air acrobat, Switzerland, 1954. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A woman dancers with her partner and looks up to the ceiling.

Women dancing, Switzerland, 1963. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

A young girl stands in a street alone.

A mining region in France, 1960's. (Rob Gnant / Fotostiftung Schweiz)

Image Gallery about the work of Rob Gnant

Rob Gnant, a Swiss photographer with a knack for linking important social themes with a strong visual aesthetic, diedexternal link in August leaving behind a legacy of over 200,000 negatives of his work. 

A key photographer of the post-war period in Switzerland, his work involved both reportage and portraits. Gnant also had a keen interest in documentary film, leading him to work as a cameraman for the documentary film "In the Fall" (A fleur d'eauexternal link), which won the short film category at the 1963 Cannes Film Festival.

Gnant often shot in black and white and was influenced by his work in film, seen in the graininess and the quick-shot approach that gave movement to his still images. His stylistic approach to social stories earnt him the nickname in the industry, the "van Gogh of Swiss photography".

He strove to capture the extraordinary and beautiful in everyday life by focussing on various working worlds, looking at society's outsiders, or miners for example. The photographer was intrigued by controversial themes from that time - the contrast between city and country, the urbanisation of Switzerland and innovation after the war.

In an interviewexternal link with the newspaper Tages-Anzeiger in 2015, Gnant said: "With me, people always knew when I photographed them. I was not a sniper."

