“I do not take it upon myself to be able to change things. But perhaps this judgement will contribute to eliminating the suffering of millions of girls,” said Nathalie Kocherhans, the judge at the regional court in Boudry, on Thursday.
The fact that the woman did not live in Switzerland at the time of the genital mutilation was not a reason for acquittal, the judge added.
The court did however recognise that the Somali woman had been living in difficult circumstances. The woman, who is illiterate, has been under immense social pressure in her home country for the girls to undergo the procedure.
This is why the sentence is mainly of a symbolic nature, the judge explained. But given the gravity of the offence, a short prison sentence was still necessary, she said.
