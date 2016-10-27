Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Dear Swiss living abroad…

By Philipp Meier

We’ve set up an Instagram account for you! Please share your pictures using the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad.

People love to hear about emigrants, as evidenced by the popularity of the documentary series Auf und davon (Up and away) on Swiss public television, SRF. The focus there is on big emotions and potentially explosive situations. But of course that series, in Swiss-German, can only feature a very limited number of people.

Not so on social media. This year, the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad celebrated its centennial – a great excuse to launch our Instagram account #WeAreSwissAbroad.

What’s your emigration story? Did you do it for love? Was it an entrepreneurial risk? Even if your new home isn’t as spectacular as the Canadian wilderness, we’re sure that your new life in a foreign country is an adventure. So share it with us!

Label your Instagram photos and videos with the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad, and why not subscribe to our Instagram account while you’re at it?

Show your friends and relatives – both at home and abroad – what you’re up to. Tell us who and where you are, what it’s like there, and how you perceive Switzerland from afar.

We hope to discover lots of interesting Swiss people abroad while browsing through the #WeAreSwissAbroad stream, and we’ll repost a selection of your pictures and videos on our Instagram account.

Where do you live? How do you see Switzerland from outside? You can also tell us your story in the comment section below.


Adapted from German by Susan Misicka, swissinfo.ch

