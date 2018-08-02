This content was published on August 2, 2018 2:40 PM Aug 2, 2018 - 14:40

Around one in ten Swiss doesn't live in Switzerland, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less in the mood for a party when it comes to Swiss National Day on August 1. We looked at the Instagram stream with the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad and picked our favourite images and videos.

South America: Brazil

São Paulo is home to the “Colônia Helvetia”, where August 1 celebrations are affectionately held every year.

You can see in the video that women swing the cowbells as well.

A flag bearer leads the procession.

In Switzerland, the risk of forest fires has resulted in a ban on fireworks in many places. This wasn't a problem in Brazil, so people could light a "mountain fire" in the Colônia Helvetia.

North America: Toronto and Edmonton

A Swiss flag was raised beside the Old City Hall in Toronto, Canada.

A small ceremony took place at the same time.

The ceremony, with traditional music, was organised by the Swiss Club Torontoexternal link.

The Edmonton Swiss Societyexternal link, also in Canada, invited people to the farm owned by the Mettler family.



The party in Edmonton also included many lanterns — and the local Swiss male-voice choir.

Asia: Indonesia

swissinfo.ch reader Jessica Grosswiler tagged her pictures from the August 1 celebrations in Jakarta with #WeAreSwissAbroad.

She also posed for a photo with the Swiss ambassador to Indonesia, Yvonne Baumann (on the right).

Her personal highlight is the annual raclette.

Her son was even allowed a sip of red wine.

Australia: Melbourne

Members of the Swiss Club Victoriaexternal link put their feet up.

Europe: France

As Switzerland turned 727, Louise turned one.

Are you a Swiss citizen living abroad? If so, add the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad external linkto your photos on Instagram.

