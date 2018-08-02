Navigation

#WeAreSwissAbroad How the Swiss Abroad celebrated Swiss National Day

wasa1august_13

Eine Junge Frau in einer blau-weissen Schweizer Tracht

Heidi from Helvetia

Around one in ten Swiss doesn't live in Switzerland, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less in the mood for a party when it comes to Swiss National Day on August 1. We looked at the Instagram stream with the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad and picked our favourite images and videos.

South America: Brazil

São Paulo is home to the “Colônia Helvetia”, where August 1 celebrations are affectionately held every year.

wasa1august18

Aufmarsch von Treichelschwingern unter brasilianischen Palmen

You can see in the video that women swing the cowbells as well.

wasa1august18_

Video vom Treicheln schwingen unter brasilianischen Palmen. Hier dürfen auch Frauen Treicheln schwingen.

A flag bearer leads the procession.

wasa1august_0

Ein Fahnenträger mit einer Flagge, auf der das brasilianische und das schweizer Wappen vereint abgebildet ist

In Switzerland, the risk of forest fires has resulted in a ban on fireworks in many places. This wasn't a problem in Brazil, so people could light a "mountain fire" in the Colônia Helvetia.

wasa1august_1

Ein grosses 'Höhenfeuer', umgeben von vielen Menschen

North America: Toronto and Edmonton

A Swiss flag was raised beside the Old City Hall in Toronto, Canada.

wasa1august_2

Vor einer Grossstadtkulisse weht über der altehrwürdigen City Hall von Toronto die Schweizer Flagge

A small ceremony took place at the same time.

wasa1august_3

Vor der Skyline von Toronto spielen zwei Männer und eine Frau auf dem Alphorn

The ceremony, with traditional music, was organised by the Swiss Club Torontoexternal link.

wasa1august18_4

Ein vierköpfiges Ländler-Trio spielt vor einer Schweizer Flagge Schweizer Volksmusik

The Edmonton Swiss Societyexternal link, also in Canada, invited people to the farm owned by the Mettler family.

wasa1august_5

An einer Scheunenwand hängen zwei grosse Schweizerflagge und davor stehen fünf Leute mit Schweizer Kochschürzen

The party in Edmonton also included many lanterns — and the local Swiss male-voice choir.

wasa1august_6

Menschen schmücken eine Tanne mit Lampions

Asia: Indonesia

swissinfo.ch reader Jessica Grosswiler tagged her pictures from the August 1 celebrations in Jakarta with #WeAreSwissAbroad.

wasa1august_7

Eine Ankündigungstafel mit vielen Sponsoren heisst die Leute im Grand Hyatt Hotel in Jakarta willkommen

She also posed for a photo with the Swiss ambassador to Indonesia, Yvonne Baumann (on the right).

wasa1august_8

Die Swissinfo-Nutzerin Jessica Grosswiler von den Schweizer Botschaftern umrahmt

Her personal highlight is the annual raclette.

wasa1august_9

Der heisse, weiche Käse wird ab einer Käsehälfte auf einen Teller mit Kartoffeln und Gürkli gestrichen

Her son was even allowed a sip of red wine.

wasa1august_10

Ein kleiner Junge nippt an einem Glas mit Rotwein

Australia: Melbourne

Members of the Swiss Club Victoriaexternal link put their feet up.

wasa1august_11

Vor Computer-Tastatur und -Bildschirm liegen zwei Füssen auf dem Tisch, die in flauschig roten Socken mit einem Schweizerkreuz d

Europe: France

As Switzerland turned 727, Louise turned one.

wasa1august_12

Hinter einem Geburstagskuchen mit einer Kerze und kleiner Schweizerflagge drauf lacht ein kleines Mädchen

Are you a Swiss citizen living abroad? If so, add the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad external linkto your photos on Instagram.

swissinfo.ch

