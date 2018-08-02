Eine Junge Frau in einer blau-weissen Schweizer Tracht
Heidi from Helvetia
Around one in ten Swiss doesn't live in Switzerland, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less in the mood for a party when it comes to Swiss National Day on August 1. We looked at the Instagram stream with the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad and picked our favourite images and videos.
South America: Brazil
São Paulo is home to the “Colônia Helvetia”, where August 1 celebrations are affectionately held every year.
Aufmarsch von Treichelschwingern unter brasilianischen Palmen
You can see in the video that women swing the cowbells as well.
Video vom Treicheln schwingen unter brasilianischen Palmen. Hier dürfen auch Frauen Treicheln schwingen.
A flag bearer leads the procession.
Ein Fahnenträger mit einer Flagge, auf der das brasilianische und das schweizer Wappen vereint abgebildet ist
In Switzerland, the risk of forest fires has resulted in a ban on fireworks in many places. This wasn't a problem in Brazil, so people could light a "mountain fire" in the Colônia Helvetia.
Ein grosses 'Höhenfeuer', umgeben von vielen Menschen
