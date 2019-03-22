In October Switzerland will elect a new parliament. What do the Swiss Abroad want? swissinfo.ch is taking their pulse. (Keystone)

swissinfo.ch will be visiting six Swiss Abroad clubs during general election year. We are looking for a club in the German-speaking area to hold a regulars’ roundtable discussion with us in June. Contact your local club to help your home country tap into the mood of the expatriate Swiss community.

Switzerland will elect a new parliament in October. The election campaign is gathering momentum with the first topics are being debated. But the concerns of the Swiss Abroad have as yet not been heard a great deal. How do the Swiss citizens living abroad view the political debate in their home country? What is important to the expat Swiss community when they vote?

swissinfo.ch wants to know. We are visiting six Swiss Abroad clubs in Europe and further afield (France, German-speaking countries, Italy, Spain, Brazil and the United States) before the summer and are inviting them to roundtables on the Swiss elections.

At the swissinfo.ch regulars’ roundtable, we will discuss Swiss political topics. We want to talk about fighter jets and health costs, about the European Union and climate policy. In other words, we are bringing Swiss topics to the Swiss around the world.

Bringing Swiss abroad themes in focus

And vice versa: we will channel expat Swiss issues back to Switzerland. We will produce a video of the discussions, which will be posted on swissinfo.ch and distributed via social media. So we'll also be asking how Switzerland treats its dual nationals, about bank accounts and e-voting, and about Swiss foreign policy.

Does this interest you? Then join us, either as a member of a club or as an interested guest, at the swissinfo election roundtable. Tell us why we should visit your Swiss Abroad Club.

We will paint a portrait of each club during our visit. We would like to conduct the discussion with four to five people. It is always more interesting when different age groups and political views are represented.

Old and young, liberal and conservative: we want all views on the 2019 elections to be represented. (Keystone)

But we also want to talk locally to those Swiss Abroad citizens who are not involved in the discussion. We are taking the pulse of the expat community.

Are you with us? Get in touch with the head of our Swiss editorial office. Balz Rigendinger (balz.rigendinger@swissinfo.ch) looks forward to hearing from you.

