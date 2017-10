This content was published on August 1, 2016 11:00 AM Aug 1, 2016 - 11:00

In the annual presidential speech to the Swiss abroad, Johann Schneider-Ammann touches on e-voting, a new online platform launching in October and a highlight of 2016, the opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel.