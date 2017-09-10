Navigation

15 years ago When Switzerland joined the United Nations

UN Secretary General Kofi Annan shakes hands of then Swiss president Kaspar Villiger and foreign minister Joseph Deiss.

A picture for the history books: UN Secretary General Kofi Annan (middle) shakes hands on September 10, 2002 with the then Swiss president Kaspar Villiger (left) and foreign minister Joseph Deiss.

(Keystone)

Until September 10, 2002, what did Switzerland have in common with the Vatican and East Timor?

They were not members of the UN, and shared observer status at proceedings of the world body at its New York headquarters.

We dipped into the archives to see how swissinfo.ch covered the news of September 10, 2002 when the UN General Assembly welcomed Switzerland to the club. And we highlight our analysis of Swiss membership ten years on.

Swiss take seat at world table

Switzerland has taken its place between Sweden and Syria as a fully participating member of the United Nations. After decades on the sidelines, ...


TEN YEARS LATER

In 2012, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon spoke to the Swiss parliament in Bern to mark the 10th anniversary, calling Switzerland the 'world's watchmakers'.

