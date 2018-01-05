Roger Federer in the final of the 2001 Hopman Cup with Martina Hingis, and in 2018 with Belinda Bencic. (Reuters, Getty Images)

This content was published on January 5, 2018 10:11 AM Jan 5, 2018 - 10:11

The tennis year has got off to a good start for Switzerland, reaching the final of the Hopman Cup for the first time since 2001. The tournament, staged in Perth, Australia, is considered the unofficial mixed doubles world championships, which pairs a woman and a man in a doubles team.

Roger Federer was part of the team in 2001, and is again this year. The least-experienced player 17 years ago, Federer paired up with then-world No. 1 women’s player Martina Hingis. Today, the roles are reversed: Federer is second in the world rankings while 20-year-old Belinda Bencic occupies 74th position.

Is the 36-year-old Federer showing his age? Judge for yourself and compare the pictures of his two finals appearances using our photo slider.

Switzerland won the tournament external linkin 2001. The 2018 final will be played on Saturday, January 6.



