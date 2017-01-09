20 years Fondation Beyeler
Claude Monet - a pioneer of modernity
On its twentieth birthday the Fondation Beyeler presents one of the most important and popular artists: Claude Monet. The exhibition is a celebration of light and colors. It illustrates the French painter's artistic development, during the era of impressionism to his famous later work.
On display are the landscapes of the Mediterranean, wild Atlantic coasts, the Seine river streams, flower meadows, haystacks, water lilies, cathedrals and bridges in the fog. In his paintings, the artist experimented with changing light and color schemes during the course of the day and seasons. With reflections and shadows, Monet succeeded in producing magical moods.
Monet was a great pioneer who found the key to the mysterious garden of modern painting and opened our eyes to a new vision of the world.