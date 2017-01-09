Poplars on the banks of the river Epte, 1891 Oil on canvas, 92.4 x 73.7 cm Tate, Presented by the Art Fund, 1926 Photo: © Tate, London 2016

Jean-Pierre Hoschedé and Michel Monet on the banks of the river Epte, around 1887-90 oil on canvas, 76 x 96.5 cm National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa, Gift of the Saidye Bronfman Foundation, 1995 Photo: © National Gallery of Canada

The cabin of the Zollwärter, 1882 Oil on canvas, 61 x 75 cm Harvard Art Museum / Fogg Museum, Bequest of Annie Swan Coburn, 1934 Photo: Imaging Department © President and Fellows of Harvard College

Morning on the Seine, 1897 Oil on canvas, 89.9 x 92.7 cm The Art Institute of Chicago, Mr. and Mrs. Martin A. Ryerson Collection, 1933 Photo: © The Art Institute of Chicago / Art Resource, NY / Scala, Florence

The Île aux Orties near Vernon, 1897 Oil on canvas, 73.3 x 92.7 cm The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. McVeigh, 1960 Photo: © bpk / The Metropolitan Museum of Art

On its twentieth birthday the Fondation Beyeler presents one of the most important and popular artists: Claude Monet. The exhibition is a celebration of light and colors. It illustrates the French painter's artistic development, during the era of impressionism to his famous later work.

On display are the landscapes of the Mediterranean, wild Atlantic coasts, the Seine river streams, flower meadows, haystacks, water lilies, cathedrals and bridges in the fog. In his paintings, the artist experimented with changing light and color schemes during the course of the day and seasons. With reflections and shadows, Monet succeeded in producing magical moods.

Monet was a great pioneer who found the key to the mysterious garden of modern painting and opened our eyes to a new vision of the world.

