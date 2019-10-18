Navigation

2019 parliamentary elections What do Swiss political parties stand for?

chart

The Socialists say their fundamental values are "freedom, justice and solidarity". They call for an "economic democracy with a social and ecological orientation".

graphic

The Greens describe themselves as a party that “aligns environmental and climate protection with social commitment, promotion of human rights and a sustainable economy”.

graphic

The Liberal Greens say they are “committed to sustainable development where social, economic and environmental objectives carry the same weight”.

graphic that looks like a spider web

The Conservative Democrats say they are a party "committed to a healthy economy that does not turn a blind eye to environmental issues and social change".

graphic

The Christian Democrats say they are the only party to "combine freedom and solidarity, prosperity and justice, sovereignty and openness as well as human dignity and progress".

graphic

The Radicals say that they "combine progress with history and tradition" with a "positive, constructive vision for the future of our country that does not rely on fear".

graphic

The People’s Party says it “stands for Switzerland” and wants “Switzerland to remain Switzerland”.

Smartspider charts

Right, left, centre... That's how political parties are usually described. But where do they stand on the main themes dominating Swiss politics? Find out quickly in these seven graphs.

For each of the seven parties that currently make up a parliamentary groupexternal link, there's a corresponding "smartspider", i.e. the chart created by the smartvote platformexternal link. Each chart presents the party's positions on eight thematic axes, oriented towards key areas of political debate in Switzerland.

More specifically, the charts shows party attitudes towards the outside world, economic and financial policy, public order and security measures, migration, environmental protection, welfare and liberal society.

The scale for each axis of the graph ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 100. The higher the value, the stronger the party's support for the objective represented by the axis.

Do the profiles that emerge from the calculations of smartvote researchers correspond to how the parties actually define themselves? See what you think.

