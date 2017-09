November 4, 1999. First blasts at the Gotthard site. The mythical devil from the Gotthard mountain massif is chased off for good.

March 1996: Parliament gives the go-ahead for the simultaneous construction of the two tunnels Lötschberg (photo) and Gotthard Base Tunnel.

23 June 1992: An information train supporting the tunnel construction tours the country.

And the roads. At the same time, support was also expressed for Switzerland's entry into the European Economic Area (EWR in German), which the people rejected in December, 1992.

The campaign in Uri is not limited to posters: Oponnents write 'No to Neat' on the walls.

September 17, 1992: The campaign for the vote is particularly strong in the Alpine canton of Uri, where the Gotthard Base Tunnel is to be constructed. Opponents of the project present the bull symbolizing Uri cut in half by the railway, while supporters oppose them with a pickaxe.

May 5, 1992: Together with Europe: Switzerland decides to give priority to rail for freight transport. At the inauguration of the Busto Arsizio II piggyback terminal in Italy, Minister Adolf Ogi (right) poses with Bernd Menzinger, President of the combined transport company, Hupac.

September 14, 1991: The Green party votes to launch a referendum against the tunnel building, since financing isn't assured.

March 13 1991: the House of Representatives vote overwhelmingly in favour, 118 to 18.

May 28 1990: Transport minister Adolf Ogi (middle) with the director of the federal transport office, Fritz Bürki, to his right, present the bold plans in Bern.

Abstimmung 1992 über die NEAT

This content was published on September 27, 2017 11:00 AM Sep 27, 2017 - 11:00

Exactly 25 years ago on September 27, Swiss voters gave the green light to the digging of two long rail tunnels through the Alps.

A new generation of voters looks back on the work set in motion by their parents.



