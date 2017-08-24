A bird's eye view of Gurtnellen after the storm.

The old town of Poschiavo was hit hard by the storm.

The river Reuss in central Switzerland became a raging torrent and washed away part of the railway line.

Another scene of destruction in the village of Münster.

Working to remove stones from a rockslide that buried train tracks in central Switzerland. September 1987.

A landslide in canton Graubünden knocked this locomotive and four carriages off the tracks.

Even the shores of Lake Constance in northeastern Switzerland were flooded.

The village of Münster in the Goms valley was hard hit.

The level of Lake Sarnen in central Switzerland rose so high it flooded its shores. This image was taken in June 1987.

Work quickly began to repair train tracks, as seen here in Poschiavo, in southern Switzerland.

The town of Flüelen in the central Swiss Alps was flooded.

Some of the destruction caused by the severe storm is seen here in the Goms valley on August 27, 1987.

The summer 30 years ago is remembered for heavy rains, which led to flooding and land and rockslides - cutting railway lines and destroying parts of villages.

Central Switzerland, particularly canton Uri, was hardest hit, with large parts cut off from the outside world.

Many storm and flood prevention measures were introduced following the natural disaster of 1987, but Switzerland would suffer again from severe weather events, including what were called the floods of the century in 2005 and 2011.

Even this summer, heavy rains led to flooding, albeit on a much smaller scale, in canton Aargau in northern Switzerland.

All pictures are from the Keystone photo agency.



