30 years ago Severe storms cause scenes of destruction
floods
The summer 30 years ago is remembered for heavy rains, which led to flooding and land and rockslides - cutting railway lines and destroying parts of villages.
Central Switzerland, particularly canton Uri, was hardest hit, with large parts cut off from the outside world.
Many storm and flood prevention measures were introduced following the natural disaster of 1987, but Switzerland would suffer again from severe weather events, including what were called the floods of the century in 2005 and 2011.
Even this summer, heavy rains led to flooding, albeit on a much smaller scale, in canton Aargau in northern Switzerland.
All pictures are from the Keystone photo agency.