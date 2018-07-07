This content was published on July 7, 2018 11:00 AM Jul 7, 2018 - 11:00

At a time of global upheaval 50 years ago, a group of politicians and leading members of civil society came together to form an association to help shape Swiss foreign policy.



Today, the Swiss Association for Foreign Affairs brings together people from across the political spectrum and non-profit organisations to promote interest in Switzerland's international relations.

When it was founded in 1968, global events such as student-led riots across Europe, the Prague Spring and assassination of Martin Luther King convinced the founders of the society that they had to become more active in foreign policy.



The group's new president, Christa Markwalder, has told swissinfo.ch that the "autocratic tendencies" appearing throughout the world make the society's work more urgent than ever before.





