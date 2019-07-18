Raphael Brunschwig, Chief Operating Officer (left), Lili Hinstin, Artistic Director (center), and Marco Solari, Festival President, during the presentation of the program of the 72st Locarno International Film Festival.

(Keystone / Francesca Agosta)

It is Lili Hinstin’s first year as artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, and expectations were high prior to the press conference in Bern that announced the program of its 72nd edition, due to start on August 7th. At the end of the event, many critics were positively surprised: this is probably one of the boldest, most exciting Locarno line-ups in years.

Faithful to its long tradition as a carefully curated showcase of not only European but also “peripheral” cinematographies (films made outside the US-European axis), the next festival promises quite a few surprises and changes, privileging young film-makers, experimental works of experienced authors, without disregarding big audience tastes.

For the festival’s main venue, the open-air night sessions at the central Piazza Grande that holds up to 8,000 people, Hinstin was bold enough to run counter to the trend of offering the public “feel-good” films that easily cater to larger and larger audiences.

Cha-cha-cha-changes

The director took up the tough challenge to bring quality films that captivate a large spectrum of the public. Hinstin’s choices, among others, include the latest Quentin Tarantino’s, “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, that premiered in Cannes and was re-edited by the director afterwards; “Diego Maradona”, a documentary about the Argentinian’s dark years playing for Napoli made by the director of the acclaimed “Senna”, Asif Kapadia; “To the ends of the Earth”, by the Japanese cult horror movie author Kyoshi Kurosawa; the German-Austrian thriller “7500”, by Patrick Vollrath; and, opening the festival, “Magari”, an autobiographic fiction by the granddaughter of Fiat’s larger-than-life industrialist Gianni Agnelli.

Swissinfo.ch takes you to Locarno This year, swissinfo.ch teamed up with Locarno Film Festival’s Critics Academyexternal link, a parallel program that selects 10 young film journalists – 4 from Switzerland and 6 from all over the world – for a critical immersion in the festival. swissinfo.ch will provide an extensive coverage of the festival in all our English language channels: you can follow the main news, backstage and highlights in the live blog in our website, together with texts, video and visual features published under a special dossier. On Instagram you can follow daily video feeds by the Critics Academy, exposing their insights on the films and Locarno curiosities. Updates can also be found on twitter and Facebook. Come along! end of infobox

To add joy to cinephile pleasure, Hinstin created a second night screening at the Piazza Grande, the Crazy Midnight sessions, with cult works by the Korean master BONG Joon-ho, and the Americans Jack Hill (“Coffy”) and John Waters, among others. Waters, who is being honoured with a selected retrospective of his works, will also introduce a special screening of one of his favourite movies, King Vidor’s “Show People” (1928).

Hinstin also changed the title and the scope of the experimental film section, from “Signs of Life” to “Moving Ahead”, a tribute to Jonas Mekas, long-time patron of experimental films, founder of New York’s Anthology Film Archives, and a camera artist on his own right. The name of the Locarno experimental section refers to Mekas’ film “As I Was Moving Ahead Occasionally I Saw Brief Glimpses of Beauty” (2000).

The source of youth

For many years now, the festival has been nurturing parallel programs dedicated to young talents. Locarno Academy comprehends programs for seeding filmmakers, producers and critics –swissinfo.ch is also one of the media partners of the Critics Academy (see box), together with Filmexplorer.chexternal link, Film Bulletinexternal link, MUBIexternal link, Varietyexternal link and Indiewireexternal link.

This year, the festival introduces 'Base Camp'external link: an old army barracks will lodge 200 creative talents (film-makers, artists, designers, poets etc.) aged 18 to 30 from all over the world, with no a priori plan but full access to the festival’s venues and behind-the-scenes proceedings.

What will come out of it is anyone’s guess, but the new direction of the festival seems glad to take quite a few creative risks.

A Swiss festival of international scope

‘Swiss Panorama’, a section traditionally dedicated to Swiss films, is still there, but Swiss movies found more even ground in the new program. Hinstin made clear that, under her direction, the “swissness” of a film is no more a guarantee that it will be selected for the festival.

Mentioning the “impressive quality of the works of a new generation of Swiss film-makers”, Hinstin spread her choice of Swiss films throughout the different sections of the festival, side by side with international features. “A very smart move”, noted Giuseppe Salvatore and Ruth Baettig, critics and editors of Filmexplorer.ch, an online revue based in Basel.

The Swiss films that will be exhibited in Locarno include 21 co-productions of the SRG/SSR – the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, parent-company of swissinfo.ch. Many of them deal with the timely questions of migration, diaspora and cross-cultural issues, such as “O Fim do Mundo” (The End of the World), by the Geneva director of Portuguese origin Basil da Cunha, selected for the international competition; “Baghdad in my Shadow” by Samir, a Zurich-based director born in Iraqi; and “Shalom Allah”, by David Vogel, in which an investigation on Swiss converts to Islam provokes a soul-searching trip to the director’s own Jewish roots.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote