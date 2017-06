Jun 2, 2017 - 09:29

The Barry Foundation celebrated the arrival of two St Bernard litters at the end of March. The dogs were traditionally used to rescue people from avalanches in the mountains, but were later bred at the foundation in western-Switzerland which was set up to preserve the place of the dog in Swiss culture. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

At the beginning of June the puppies, each already weighing about 12kg, will leave the foundation to join their new owners.