Federer and Wawrinka: strong on court and on social media

Roger Federer took the glory in an epic five-set encounter against compatriot Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open. But it’s not the first time the two Swiss tennis champions have met. Far from it, in fact: Thursday's semi-final was the 22nd time they had squared off (with Federer winning 19 times). But it still stopped many Swiss in their tracks, no matter what they were doing.



From politicians...

"After a presentation in Interlaken, now time for tennis on the train on the way to the office!" Swiss People's Party MP Natalie Rickli tweeted on Thursday.



Nach Referat in Interlaken nun Zeit für Tennis im Zug unterwegs ins Büro! 🎾 🎾🇨🇭🇨🇭#Federer #Wawrinka pic.twitter.com/5R3H7Y5oH7 — Natalie Rickli (@NatalieRickli) January 26, 2017

To press spokespersons...

Michaël Girod from the Christian Democratic party expressed the suspense of the match in a slightly different way.

To fellow Swiss tennis players...

To parents...

"Timing is: when the kids are already having their midday nap during the 5th set!"

To theology students...

"And time stands still. At least in Switzerland. Also in the library of the Chur Theological University."

To one of the biggest honours that could come from a citizen of an Alpine nation?

"I would happily exhange all skiers for one Federer."



Ich gebe gern alle Skisportler für einen Federer. — Jürg Mösli (@keinwoelfchen) January 27, 2017

Searching for Federer

In fact, Switzerland was the number one spot in the world where Federer was being searched for on Thursday, according to Google Trends.

Numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term.

But of course, it wasn't just Federer on court on Thursday. How does the online search interest in Switzerland historically compare for the two Swiss tennis stars, Federer and Wawrinka?

On Twitter, #FedererVsWawrinka was the top trending term in Switzerland in the final stages of the match. In the eight hours afterwards, #AusOpen took over the top spot.

And now?



Even Federer himself was surprised at yesterday's outcome. In a post-match interview he described his happiness at finding himself set to play in the Australian Open final after coming back from a six-month injury break. On Sunday he'll face Rafael Nadal in the final, in a match that will no doubt be closely followed by many Swiss tennis fans. It will be the first time he's played in the final since 2010.

Are you a Swiss who always cheers for Federer, even when he faces his fellow countryman Wawrinka? Or do you back a different player?

