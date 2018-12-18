This content was published on December 18, 2018 11:36 AM

The animal rescue took place last March when several activists took 18 young goats from the slaughterhouse in the town of Rolle.

(Keystone)

Two animal rights activists accused of stealing goats destined for slaughter have appeared in a courthouse in western Switzerland.

About a dozen activists showed up at the courthouse in Nyon to express support for them.

They carried banners reading "Justice for animals" and "Total support for those fighting to defend their rights”.

The banners depicted images of animals covered in blood.

The two activists face charges of breaking and entering and theft, says a note from the association 269 Libération Animale Suisse. According to the organisation, this is "the first trial in Switzerland of animal rights activists who saved animals from slaughter".

"The animals are still alive and living happily in foster families," the activists wrote in a statementexternal link.

SDA-Keystone/ds

