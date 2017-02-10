Carpet mogul under scrutiny over alleged Swiss accounts

Feb 10, 2017 - 11:58

Mir built his business by selling silk carpets woven by weavers in his native Kashmir (Keystone)

Swiss authorities have received requests for information concerning Abdul Rashid Mir, chairman of high-end Indian handicrafts retailer Cottage Industries Exposition Ltd., including a company connected to the Panama Papers revelations.

The Swiss Federal Tax Administration has issued notices naming the 76-year-old, his wife Tabasum Mir and their late son Mujeeb Mir, informing them of an “administrative assistance” request concerning them. Separate notices also name the company Cottage Industries Exposition, as well as a Panama-based firm Mondale SA that was incorporated by the discredited firm Mossack Fonseca and mentioned in the 2016 Panama Papers leak.

Cottage Industries Exposition has over a 100 outlets in ten countries selling handcrafts like silk carpets, pashmina shawls and reproductions of Islamic art. The company’s website claims illustrious clients like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

Mir has ten days to name a Swiss representative to receive the notifications. He can appeal against the final decision of the Swiss Federal Tax Administration regarding whether to share information on financial transactions.

New era

Request for information of this kind will soon become a thing of the past. As of 2017, the ‘Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters’ has come into effect in Switzerland. Now countries with which Switzerland has signed agreements no longer need to request information on their citizen’s Swiss bank accounts. The data will be handed over automatically once a year. However, this data can only be used for tax collection efforts and cannot be made public.

Switzerland will begin collecting such data from 2017 onwards and begin sharing it with select countries from 2018. India will have to wait until 2019 for the first data exchange.