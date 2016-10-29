Swiss mother arrested for imprisoning children in Spain

The Civil Guard located the adolescents' home (pictured) after some searching, as the sister was unable to give their exact address. (Spanish Civil Guard)

On Saturday, the Spanish Civil Guard announced in a press release that they have freed two siblings, aged 15 and 17, who had been held prisoner for the last seven years in their family home in eastern Spain’s Alicante province.

The mother of the teens, who is a Spanish-born Swiss citizen, and her partner, also of Swiss nationality, have been arrested and released on bail. They have both been accused of physical and psychological abuse.

According to the Civil Guard, the brother and sister had been “held in the family home for more than seven years…totally isolated from society”, and forbidden by their mother to attend school, access the internet, or use the telephone.

The press release also stated the family moved homes every eight to nine months since arriving in Spain in 2009.

The older sister was finally able to access the internet long enough to send a plea for help via email to the ANAR Foundation, a Spanish child advocacy organisation. She reported physical abuse toward both herself and her brother.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

