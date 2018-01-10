This content was published on January 10, 2018 12:56 PM Jan 10, 2018 - 12:56

Up to two metres of snow but also rain showers hit the region around the Zermatt over the past few days (Keystone)

Traffic links to the mountain resort of Zermatt in the Swiss Alps are closed for a second day because of a risk of avalanches.

The local authorities said they needed more time to remove snow from an avalanche which came down in past few days before the train services can resume.

Initially, authorities had hoped to be able to re-open the rail line between Zermatt and the lower-lying village of Täsch before midday, but ultimately decided it was not yet possible.

Another stretch of the line between Zermatt and Visp will also remain closed until further notice. However, special buses will operate on that route.

However, officials were optimistic that the railway line will reopen later in the day.

In the meantime, the authorities decided to resume to fly people out by helicopter, according to news agencies.



+ More on the situation in Zermatt

Several valleys in the region of southwestern Switzerland were cut off following heavy snowfall and rain over the past two days.

On Tuesday, more than 13,000 people, including many tourists, were stranded in Zermatt.

Roads to the nearby resort of Saas-Fee were also closed on Tuesday.

Police expect the situation to improve over the course of Wednesday, allowing a partial reopening of the road links in the region.

“We hope that the worst is over,” a police spokesman was quoted as saying. However, he warned that the risk of avalanches is still considerable.



swissinfo.ch and agencies/ug

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.