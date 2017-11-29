This content was published on November 29, 2017 7:30 PM Nov 29, 2017 - 19:30

The Hamburg-Zurich ICE train came off the rails at around 5pm. (Keystone)

Basel train station remained closed on Wednesday evening following the derailing of a German ICE train bound for Zurich. No injuries were reported.

The train, which had come from Hamburg earlier in the morning, came off the rails as it switched tracks in Basel’s main station. The 500 passengers on board were evacuated, though authorities in the city said there no inuries.



In derailing, however, the train took down an electric pylon and caused a power cut throughout the area. As a result, the entire station remains closed and various trains cancelled, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).



It is not clear how long the disruption will last. Many passengers were stranded by the station, while travelers from the region made do with trams.



The station in Basel links the city to the nearby airport of Basel-Mulhouse, as well as acting as a transit point for those moving between Switzerland and bordering France and Germany. According to SBB it is Europe's largest border station.



Earlier this year, a derailing in the railway station of Lucerne in central Switzerland caused chaos for many Swiss – who are heavy commuters – when it was closed for several days.

derails train accident in basel



swissinfo.ch and agencies/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.