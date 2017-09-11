This content was published on September 11, 2017 2:51 PM Sep 11, 2017 - 14:51

The train was operated by the Matterhorn-Gotthard Bahn company. (Keystone)

Two trains have collided in the central Swiss town of Andermatt, injuring 30 people. Police have confirmed the accident that happened mid-morning on Monday.

The cantonal police (Andermatt is in the Uri canton of central Switzerland) confirmed that the accident took place around 11.30am.

Police have not commented on the severity of injuries, but have said that medical personnel are at the scene. The road between Göschenen and Andermatt, near the north entrance to the Gotthard tunnel, is currently closed.



According to the Swiss News Agency, the train was operated by the Matterhorn-Gotthard-Bahn, also known for operating the Glacier Express to Zermatt in the southern Swiss Alps.

The train, which consisted of one locomotive and five carriages and which was transporting 100 people, was switching rails in the main station of Andermatt when the accident occurred.

The police have opened a hotline, available at 041 874 53 60, for those seeking emergency contact.



Andermatt, a historic ski town near the crossroads of several Swiss cantons, has been the site of extensive touristic development in recent years, notably driven by the Egyptian billionaire developer Samih Sawiris.









swissinfo.ch and agencies/dos