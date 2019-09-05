Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Life & Aging

Addiction Shops sell alcohol to 30% of underage clients

kids with beer cans
(Keystone/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE)

Stressed cashiers and vendors wary of losing business are the most likely to sell alcohol to underage customers in Switzerland, warns an organisation aimed and preventing and treating addictions.

The findings, released on Thursday, come from a study commissioned by the Federal Customs Administrationexternal link and carried out by addiction prevention group Sucht Schweizexternal link. The group interviewed 30 sales and service employees in all language regions of Switzerland. Many said that customers become impatient, even insulting or assaulting staff at busy times of the day or at events such as festivals.

Among the thousands of test purchases set up by the Federal Customs Administration in recent years, about one in three underage mystery shoppers succeeded at buying alcohol. In the most recent year, 2017, 28.7% of the 7,225 minors managed to buy drinks. The best “success” rates were recorded at events/festivals (44.8%), retailers (39%), and bars (38.1%).

Sucht Schweiz recommends that young people automatically be required to show ID, and that festivals and bars could establish a wristband system. However, many of the sellers interviewed said another problem was when shoppers purchased drinks for underage companions.

The legal drinking age for beer and wine is 16 in most of Switzerland, and 18 in Italian-speaking canton Ticino. Throughout the nation, only those 18 and older can buy spirits.

A hard-earned thirst Micro-breweries battle for space in growing Swiss beer market

Switzerland’s love of beer is driving a boom in local craft beer brewers. Now home to more than 1,000 breweries, is there a risk of market saturation?


Keystone-SDA/sm

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters