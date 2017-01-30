Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.







As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Federer’s path to 18 Grand Slam tennis titles Duc-Quang Nguyen, Thomas Stephens Jan 30, 2017 - 16:43 Is Roger Federer the so-called GOAT, the “greatest of all time”? Arguably yes. What is certain, however, is that he has won the most grand slam titles. But how does his career development compare with those of his current rivals? Is he an early starter or late developer? A swissinfo.ch graphic looks at the evidence. Federer isn’t the oldest person to win a grand slam tennis title in the Open Era (Ken Rosewall was 37 in 1972), but the 35-year-old Swiss, who won the Australian Open for the fifth time on Sunday, lifted his 18th trophy at an age when most professionals have retired. That said, he was hardly an early starter: he won his first title (Wimbledon 2003) when he was a month short of 22 (Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and Michael Chang were all 17). Several grand slam winners still in action won their first title at a younger age, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro. But once Federer started winning he couldn’t stop and, along with Nadal, dominated grand slam finals until around 2010, when Djokovic, Andy Murray and Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka – a definite late developer – finally had their turn. Wawrinka won the first of his three grand slam titles at the ripe old age of almost 29.