Airforce chief cleared in military inquiry

Blattmann (left) and Schellenberg in talks last January (Keystone)

A legal investigation against the chief of the Swiss Air Force over an abandoned project to buy an air defence system has been closed.

An army spokesman said the military justice authorities decided there was no evidence that Aldo Schellenberg had betrayed an official secret.

The head of the Swiss Armed Forces, André Blattmann, ordered a formal inquiry last month following allegations that senior members of the Air Force had possibly leaked information about the controversial evaluation.

Blattmann on Thursday formally stopped the investigation, just days before he is due to retire from his position.

Last March, the deference ministry had put a sudden stop to the multi-million armament project, launched nine years ago. The suspension is expected to cost an estimated CHF19 million ($18.5 million).

An official report published in September cleared the defence ministry of any wrongdoing but it cited shortcomings in communication.

Two parliamentary committees are also investigating the suspension of the evaluation.

swissinfo.ch with agencies/ug

