After initial tests in Lugano, Swiss Post will now also fly the skies over the Swiss capital, Bern. Delivery drones will transport laboratory samples between two local hospitals.
In a statement published on Tuesdayexternal link, the Swiss Post said the drones would be tested over a period of two weeks. They will carry lab samples between the university hospital (also known as Inselspital) and the Tiefenau hospital in Bern. The samples are currently delivered by courier or by taxi in urgent cases.
After the test phase, the Insel hospital group will decide if this new mode of transport will be adopted. Swiss Post plans to use similar delivery methods in Switzerland’s biggest city, Zurich.
It notes that using drones in the medical field has unique benefits, especially for delivering packages to locations which have been shut off by bad weather or are in a war zone.
Swiss Post is also testing other alternative and autonomous transport systems, such as shuttle buses.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.