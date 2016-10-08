Swiss flights to Greece cancelled until Monday

Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
All Swiss flights to and from Greece have been cancelled until at least Monday, the airline announced on Saturday.

The Swiss airline said on its website that it expects service to resume Monday evening.

Greek airlines as well as airlines serving Greece announced Saturday the cancellation of many flights due to the first day of an air traffic controller strike, which is expected to last until Thursday.

Airlines Aegean and Olympic have cancelled their international flights, and Ryanair has cancelled 110 flights for the weekend. 

Greek air traffic controllers are protesting against the implementation of reforms that remove their administrative role, without prior discussion with their union.

In a statement on Saturday, Greek minister of transport Christos Spirtzis reproached the “politically motivated strike…without precise demands,” but said he was prepared to discuss the matter.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

