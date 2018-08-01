The 34-year old professor helped solve a problem dating back over 20 years.
Expressing his delight with the award, he said: “It's great to be the first to prove something that has occupied many mathematicians for years. I'd like to show young talented people how creative and exciting mathematics really is.”
Italian-born Figalli shares the recognition with three fellow mathematicians from the United States, Britain and Germany.
He graduated in 2007 and was professor in the US before he took up his post at the ETH in 2016.
The Fields Medal, often compared with a Nobel Prize, is only awarded every four years. Previous winners from Switzerland include Wendelin Werner of the ETH and Stanislas Smirnov of Geneva University in 2006 and 2010 respectively.
