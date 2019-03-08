This content was published on March 8, 2019 6:09 PM

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in a May 4, 2017 file photo (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

(Keystone)

Algerian businessman and opposition figure Rachid Nekkaz was arrested at a hospital in Geneva on Friday where President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is being treated, Swiss police have said.

Nekkaz, who had sought to run against Bouteflika in Algeria's upcoming elections, was arrested inside the Geneva University Hospital (HUG), Geneva cantonal police spokeswoman Joanna Matta told AFPexternal link. She said the hospital had filed a complaint against him for trespassing.



Earlier, Nekkaz said he had come to the hospital seeking answers about the condition of Bouteflika, whose bid to secure another term at the April 18 election has sparked protests.



Around 40 Algerians gathered Friday in front of the hospital building, responding to a call by Nekkaz, Swiss public television RTS reportedexternal link.

tweet tweet 🇩🇿 Rachid Nekkaz devant les #HUG. L’homme d’affaires et candidat « retoqué » à la présidentielle y conteste la présence d’A. Bouteflika. pic.twitter.com/ibKSFyB2PY — Adrien Krause (@adrienkrause1) March 8, 2019

Bouteflika, 82, suffered a stroke in 2013 and has rarely been seen in public since.

He has been at the hospital for nearly two weeks receiving what his office has called routine medical checkups. On Wednesday the hospital said it has been bombarded with calls about the president.

AFP/RTS/swissinfo.ch/ilj

