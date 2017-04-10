All about Basel Culture ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 (fr) Tout sur Bâle Helvetia, symbol of Switzerland, sits on the end of Basel's Middle Bridge and looks down the Rhine. The yearly Fasnacht (Carnival) is the most important celebration for the people of Basel. The Swiss government has applied for the event to be recognised by UNESCO as a globally important cultural phenomenon (intangible heritage list). The Swiss chemical industry operates largely from Basel, and it is also strong in life sciences and nanotech.Basel is also a transport hub, with its Rhine port and Euro airport and is Switzerland’s oldest university city. The Rhine flows right through the city, splitting it into Gross- and Kleinbasel ("Greater" and "Lesser" Basel). It is a favourite meeting and swimming place. Every year there is an official Basel Rhine Swim. Basel is also famous for Baselworld, the international watch and jewellery fair and Art Basel, a globally important art fair. Swiss tennis legend Roger Federal was born in Basel. He is seven-time champion at the Swiss Indoors Basel. It was announced in February 2017 that he had committed to play there until 2019. The Fondation Beyeler art museum in Riehen, near Basel. Basel is home to 40 museums, the highest concentration of museums in the country. The Tinguely Fountain at Theatre Square, created by renowned Swiss artist and sculptor Jean Tinguely in 1977. A historic heart: the town hall on Market Square. Basel attracts one million visitors a year. Apr 10, 2017 - 10:50 From pharma, to culture and history - and of course the river Rhine.(Pictures: Keystone)