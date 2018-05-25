The Val Bondasca, site of the huge landslide in Switzerland last August, is expected to stay closed for the rest of the year. Further rockfalls in the valley near the village of Bondo cannot be ruled out, experts say.
There is still a mass of rock and mud in Val Bondasca – a remote area popular with hikers and climbers - which could start to move again if there is heavy rainfall or snowmelt, she said.
On August 23, the Piz Cengalo mountain on the Swiss-Italian border collapsed, resulting in a massive landslide made up of rock, debris and mud. A second landslide followed two days later. Altogether, some three million cubic metres of rock and earth came down – making it one of the largest landslides in Swiss history.
Here is a clip of the landslide in action last August.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.