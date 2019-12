On July 14, 1865, a team of seven mountaineers, led by Englishman Edward Whymper, became the first to reach the summit of the Matterhorn, near Zermatt. On the descent, the young, inexperienced mountaineer Douglas Hadow slipped, dragging four colleagues to their deaths. Edward Whymper and two Zermatt mountain guides survived thanks to a broken rope. Reproduction of the lithograph by Gustave Doré (1832-1883).