Police raid "radical" Winterthur mosque

The An'Nur mosque in Winterthur has denied charges of radicalising youths (Keystone)

Police have raided a mosque that has long been suspected of having links to radical Islamic movements. Officers entered the building in Winterthur, canton Zurich, on Wednesday morning to carry out a search.

Police told Swiss public television SRF that they were carrying out a warrant issued by local prosecutors. The An’Nur mosque has been in the headlines for the last year for allegedly radicalising young Muslims in the region and recruiting jihadist fighters – charges that it has strongly denied.

It emerged last week that the building’s owners, in the Hegi district of the city, have cancelled the lease of the mosque.

Media reports say that at least six youths have been radicalised by the mosque and have suggested that an Islamic State cell is operating out of the building. Some of the young men have travelled to Syria to take part in Islamic military operations, it has been reported.

In an interview on SRF last December, the mosque’s president, Atef Sahnoun, argued that keeping tabs on worshippers who may be problematic is not part of his job. He also denied that prayers being held at the mosque were radical in nature.



More to follow